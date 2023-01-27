Catholic World News

Abuse victim welcomes Pope’s statement on homosexuality

January 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement featured by National Public Radio (NPR), an advocated for clerical abuse victims has welcomed the statement by Pope Francis that homosexuality is not a crime.



Juan Carlos Cruz said that the release of the Pope’s statement, in an AP interview, was “an incredible day.” However Cruz, who is openly homosexual, said that the Church’s teaching that forbids homosexual acts is “shameful.”



Cruz was inaccurately identified in a NPR headline as a “papal aide.” He was appointed by Pope Francis in 2021 to be a member of the Vatican’s Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!