Rediscover marital bond, Pope says in address to Vatican tribunal

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The permanent reality of marriage needs to be rediscovered, and it is marriage as a bond,” Pope Francis said in a January 27 address to the tribunal of the Roman Rota, which is opening its judicial year.



The Pope spoke of “a strong need to rediscover the meaning and value of the conjugal union between man and woman on which the family is based.” He emphasized that the Church should strive to help couples having difficulties in their marriages, to strengthen and protect the bond.

