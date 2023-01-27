Catholic World News

Insomnia cause for resignation of Benedict XVI?

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The resignation of Pope Benedict XVI may have been prompted by severe insomnia that left the Pope unable to work, according to a letter made public recently.



In an October 2022 letter to Peter Seewald, with whom he had collaborated on several book-length interviews, the retired Pontiff explained that doctors had prescribed sleeping pills for him, but the medications had “reached their limits,” and doctors said they would help only “for a short time.”



The former Pope revealed that his condition was responsible for a fall that he suffered during his return trip to Rome after a visit to Mexico and Cuba in March 2012. Doctors then insisted that he cut back on his work schedule.



Pope-emeritus Benedict wrote to Seewald that the medication was necessary to combat “constant” insomnia that he suffered during his pontificate.



The letter from the retired Pope was made public by Focus, a German news magazine.

