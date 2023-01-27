Catholic World News

Seven killed by gunman at Jerusalem synagogue

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Seven people were killed and ten others wounded when a lone attacker opened fire on a synagogue in Jerusalem on January 27: Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Police shot and killed a Palestinian man, the suspected gunman.

