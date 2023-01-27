Catholic World News

Abortion-pill restrictions in 2 states challenged in lawsuits

January 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A drug company and an obstetrician-gynecologist have challenged restrictions on abortion pills in West Virginia and North Carolina.

