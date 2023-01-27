Catholic World News

Women are ‘a path towards peace,’ Pope tells interreligious conference

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 26, Pope Francis received participants in Women Building a Culture of Encounter Interreligiously, a conference organized by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations. Adherents of 12 religions are participating in the event.

