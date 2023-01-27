Catholic World News

‘Admonishment and change’: Pope concludes Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity with the celebration of Vespers on the January 25 at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls (video, booklet).



“The theme of this Week of Prayer was chosen by a group of Christians from Minnesota, conscious of the injustices perpetrated in the past against native peoples and in our own day against African-Americans,” the Pope preached.



“Before the various forms of contempt and racism, before indifference, lack of understanding and sacrilegious violence, the word of God admonishes us: ‘learn to do good, seek justice’ (Is 1:17),” he continued. “It is not enough to denounce, we need also to renounce evil, to pass from evil to good. In other words, admonishment is meant to change us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!