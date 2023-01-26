Catholic World News

Patriarch Pizzaballa: Christians must offer word of ‘hope and truth’ in Holy Land conflicts

January 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “We all are involved in a conflict that wears down the lives of our faithful, who are awaiting from us a word of hope, of consolation, but also of truth,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem preached in a homily for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.



“A truly difficult and never definitive discernment is required here,” he continued. “Taking a stand, as we are often asked, however, cannot mean engaging in confrontation, but must always translate into words and actions on behalf of those who suffer and weep.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!