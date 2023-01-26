Catholic World News
Papal condolences for Monterey Park shooting
January 26, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Eleven people were murdered and nine were injured during the Monterey Park shooting in California.
“His Holiness joins the entire community in commending the souls of those who died to almighty God’s loving mercy, and he implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said in a telegram of condolence.
