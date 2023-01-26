Catholic World News

USCCB publishes synod reflection series

January 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On January 23, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops posted the Synod on Synodality Bishop Reflection Series, written last spring and summer by 12 US bishops and Sister Nathalie Becquart, the Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!