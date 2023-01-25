Catholic World News

Jordanian, Israeli leaders discuss access to holy places

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: King Abdullah of Jordan met on January 24 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to talk about access to the religious shrines of the Holy Land.



The talks—the first such meeting since 2018—come amid mounting tensions over confrontations at the al-Aqsa mosque, located on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

