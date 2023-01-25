Catholic World News

Closeness to the Lord fires missionary spirit, Pope writes

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for World Mission Day, Pope Francis says: “In missionary activity, the Word of God illumines and transforms hearts.”



In his message the Pontiff points to the way Jesus brought understanding and joy to the “confused and dismayed” disciples he met on the road to Emmaus. His presence enabled them to understand the message of the Scriptures and the reality of the Resurrection. As a result, their hearts were on fire and they “set out in haste” to bring the good news to other believers.





