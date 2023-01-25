Catholic World News

The Gospel always eases burdens, Pope tells audience

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told his weekly audience on January 25 that “when joy is lacking, the Gospel does not come through.”



Reminding his audience that the Gospel is the “good news,” the Pope said that the faith “does not impose burdens, but takes them away.” He went on to say: “Jesus heals us from sin, always. And how much do I have to pay for this healing? Nothing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

