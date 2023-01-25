Catholic World News

South Dakota governor vows prosecution for sale of abortion pills

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills.



The federal Food and Drug Administration has given permission for pharmacies to sell the abortifacient pills. But abortion is illegal in South Dakota, except when the life of the mother is at risk.



Governor Noem said that the state law would be enforced.

