Vatican cardinal begins visit to Cuba

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent Cardinal Beniamino Stella, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy, as his envoy to Cuba to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s apostolic journey to Cuba.

