Law professor: Catholic conscientious objection in 1960s paved way for later conscience-protection focus

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent law journal article, Jeremy Kessler, a law professor at Columbia University, argues that “the refusal of the American government to accommodate Catholic conscientious objection to the Vietnam War became a cause célèbre for clerical and lay leaders and provided a blueprint for Catholic legal critiques of other forms of federal regulation in the late 1960s and early 1970s—most especially regulations concerning the provision of contraception and abortion ... This history, in turn, helps to clarify the connection between the Roberts Court’s religious liberty and reproductive rights jurisprudence.”

