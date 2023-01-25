Catholic World News

US synod leaders discuss synod’s continental stage

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted an hour-long video on the continental stage of the Synod of Bishops on synodality. Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (TX), Julia McStravog (the project manager of the USCCB’s synod organizing team), and Richard Coll (Executive Director of the USCCB’s Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development) discuss “conversion and the continental stage.”

