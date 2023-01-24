Catholic World News

Cardinal Hollerich: conflict can be healthy for Church

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, who will be the relator general for the Synod on Synodality, has said that Synod gathering should not divide the Church, although there will be differing opinions expressed.



“That there are different opinions in the Catholic Church is quite normal,” the cardinal said. The Synod, he said, “brings people together where you have to listen to each other.”

