Catholic World News

Judge permits ex-teacher’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania diocese to proceed

January 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic school in the Diocese of Greensburg (PA) dismissed a new teacher after school officials learned he was in a same-sex marriage. The former teacher filed suit, and a Pennsylvania judge has declined to dismiss the lawsuit, despite the diocese’s invocation of the First Amendment and religious-freedom legislation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!