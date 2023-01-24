Catholic World News

Nigerian report: 39 Catholic priests killed, 30 abducted in 2022

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Nigeria is becoming a killing field where Christian clerics and its members are slaughtered like chicken,” the Christian Association of Nigeria said in a statement.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

