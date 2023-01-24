Catholic World News

‘To leave so as to follow’: Pope reflects on Christ’s call to follow Him

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on January 22, the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 4:12-23, the Gospel reading of the day.



“May Mary help us to respond with a total ‘yes’ to God, like she did, to know what to leave behind so as to follow him better,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his address, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (video). “Do not be afraid to leave if it is to follow Jesus. We will always find that we are better.”

