Catholic World News

‘Bevy of new Vatican books’ published in recent weeks

January 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen offers a brief overview of six new books: a collection of 16 essays written by Pope Benedict XVI, which he authorized for publication after his death; a Vatican collection of Pope Benedict’s spiritual writings, with a preface by Pope Francis; a book-length interview with Pope Francis; a book-length interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller; Archbishop Georg Gänswein’s memoir; and a book by Italian journalist Orazio La Rocca on Pope Benedict’s years in retirement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!