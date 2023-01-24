Catholic World News

Vatican weighs in on German plan for governing ‘council’ of laity and bishops

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a German-language letter, three ranking Vatican cardinals told the German bishops that they “are not empowered to create a governing or decision-making synodal assembly” made up of clergy and laity, the Pillar reported.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin (the Holy See’s Secretary of State), Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer (Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith), and Cardinal Marc Ouellet (Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops) stated that Pope Francis had approved their letter to Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, president of the bishops’ conference, in forma specifica (in its specific form).



In a statement issued in response, Bishop Bätzing dismissed the Vatican cardinals’ concerns.

