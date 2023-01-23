Catholic World News

Controversial Dominican to preach retreat before Synod of Bishops

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Timothy Radcliffe, OP, whose support for homosexuals has made him a focal point of controversy, has been chosen to lead a three-day retreat for bishops participating in the October 2023 meeting of the Synod of Bishops.



Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the relator general of the Synod, announced the choice of Father Radcliffe, the former master-general of the Dominican order. Cardinal Hollerich himself has suggested that the Church’s teaching on homosexuality is “false.”



The appointment of Father Radcliffe represents a dramatic change in the Vatican’s attitude toward the Dominican preacher. In 2011, the Vatican vetoed the selection of Father Radcliffe as keynote speaker for an assembly of Caritas International, the consortium of Catholic charitable agencies.

