Realize the vision of Populorum Progressio, Pope urges

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 23 to members of an Italian group devoted to promoting world literacy, Pope Francis lamented that the message of Popes John XXIII and Paul VI in their social encyclicals of the 1960s “has not been received.”



In particular the Pope pointed to the teaching of Populorum Progressio: “Basic education is the first objective for any nation seeking to develop itself. Lack of education is as serious as lack of food.”



Pope Francis encouraged his audience to continue their work of promoting literacy, saying that in doing so they are pursuing the vision of Pope Paul VI. “It is the dream of the Church, or better the dream of God, Who wants a world in which we can all live as brothers and sisters in full dignity.”

