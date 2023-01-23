Catholic World News

For the Church in Italy, the battle of the bells tolls on

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “For years now, Italians have groused, bickered and even litigated over when, how often and how loudly church bells should ring,” according to the report. “Official ecclesiastical decrees have been issued, police complaints have been filed, and priests have even been sued and fined for the offense of ‘acoustic pollution’ over their bell-ringing zeal.”

