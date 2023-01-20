Catholic World News

Most Americans support abortion restrictions, poll shows

January 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: Almost 70% of the American public would support restricting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy, according to a new Marist survey sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.



The poll, confirming earlier surveys, finds that by substantial majorities, American voters oppose the use of tax funds to pay for abortions at home or abroad.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!