Paraguay’s president meets with Pontiff

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 20 with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez.



A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that discussions had centered on Church-state relations and on “other topics, such as the effects of climate change, the pandemic and cooperation between the countries of the region.”

