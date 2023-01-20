Catholic World News

Pope encourages religious in social work ‘with the weapons of charity’

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 20 private audience, Pope Francis encouraged the Sisters of Social Service to challenge social injustice, but “only with the weapons of charity.”



The Pope pointed to the example of St. John the Baptist: “The prophet died for admonishing the tyrant for not living according to divine law and for inviting the people to renounce the perverse system that distanced them from God’s will.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

