Ukrainian Catholic leader: Pope actively works for release of Ukrainian POWs

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “the Pope is very intensively involved in all possible channels in order to release Ukrainian prisoners. I personally submit a list of documents for those who are prisoners of war at least once a month.”



“It is difficult to say how effective the diplomatic road for any settlement of this confrontation is today,” he continued. “But I can personally attest to the fact that all possible efforts are being made” by the Apostolic See.

