‘Jordan is integral to the Holy Land,’ 12 visiting bishops emphasize

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Twelve Catholic bishops from Europe, the US, and Canada, joined by an Anglican prelate, took part in the annual visit to the Holy Land organized by the Holy Land Coordination.



This year, the prelates visited Jordan, which they emphasized is “integral to the Holy Land, as the site of the Lord’s baptism and early ministry ... We encourage pilgrims from our different countries to come and encounter these Christian communities, as well as visiting Jordan’s deeply important holy sites.”



“We were struck by the respect for human dignity that we have witnessed in Jordan and how many Christians value the safety that the country affords them,” the bishops added. “This contrasts with the violations against human dignity increasing elsewhere in the Holy Land.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

