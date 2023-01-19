Catholic World News

Report: Christian persecution at its highest point in 30 years

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: More than 360 million Christians “suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith,” according to Open Doors’ World Watch List 2023.

