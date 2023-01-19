Catholic World News

How steep is Poland’s drop in Mass attendance?

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Around 28% of Poland’s Catholics attended Mass in 2021, according to the latest official statistics,” according to the report—but “on the day the statistics were collected, Poland’s COVID-19 restrictions were in place. Social distancing measures meant that Mass-goers were permitted to occupy half of all seats in churches (a limitation that did not apply to fully vaccinated people).”

