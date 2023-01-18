Catholic World News

US abortion statistics show decline

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Although accurate figures are not available—since abortionists are not required to file reports—the best available statistics show a downward trend in the American abortion rate.



Roughly 620,000 abortions were performed in 2020—down from over 1 million in 1991. There were 14.4 abortions per 1,000 women of child-bearing age: roughly half the figure (29.3) for 1981.



Statistics collected by Pew Research show:



86% of women seeking abortions were unmarried;

42% of women who aborted pregnancies in 2020 had previous abortions;

2% of all abortions— or more than 12,000 cases— resulted in medical complications for the mothers.

