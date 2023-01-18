Catholic World News

Nicaraguan priest found guilty of conspiring against state

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A criminal court has found Father Oscar Benavidez Davila guilty of “conspiracy to undermine national security and sovereignty.” He faces a sentence of up to eight years.



The priest was arrested last August after he posted a statement on social media criticizing the government.



Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa will face trial on a similar charge.

