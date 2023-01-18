Catholic World News

Pope laments attack on Pentecostal church in DR Congo

January 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pentecostal church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Pope Francis is scheduled to begin an apostolic journey there on January 31.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!