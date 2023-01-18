Catholic World News

McCarrick’s lawyers say he’s not competent to stand trial

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The former cardinal, now 92, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at a 1974 wedding reception in Massachusetts.

