USCCB migration chairman expresses opposition to Border Safety and Security Act

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, expressed opposition to the Border Safety and Security Act of 2023 (H.R. 29), sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).



“If enacted, this legislation would sever access to protection for vulnerable persons on the move, including asylum seekers, unaccompanied children, victims of torture, and victims of human trafficking who are fleeing life-threatening situations,” the prelate warned. “The bill is antithetical to our nation’s moral principles, contrary to US refugee law, and would cause the United States to violate its international obligations.”

