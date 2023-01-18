Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls 25th anniversary of JPII’s visit to Cuba

January 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to Cuba’s Catholics on the occasion of the upcoming 25th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s apostolic journey to Cuba. The letter, dated December 8, was made public on January 14.



The Caribbean nation of 11 million (map), ruled by a Communist regime since 1959, is 62% Christian (55% Catholic).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!