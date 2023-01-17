Catholic World News

Dramatic charges, counter-charges at Vatican finance trial

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The latest testimony in the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial has included charges of spying, payoffs, personal vendettas, conspiracy, and even one claim that a prelate had drugged a key witness.



Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the focus of the most dramatic accusations, responded by quoting from what he said were private email exchanges between himself and Pope Francis, to undermine the claims of his accusers.



The Pillar coverage captures the drama, the absurdity, and the confusion of the latest action before the Vatican tribunal—as well as the accounts of a series of complicated financial transactions that lie at the heart of the matter.

