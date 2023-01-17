Catholic World News

Pope to children: God gazes at us with eyes of love

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 14, Pope Francis delivered an address to members of the Pope John XXIII Community Association.



Founded in 1968 by Father Oreste Benzi (1925-2007), the Community works with the marginalized and received Vatican approval in 1998 as an international association of the faithful.

