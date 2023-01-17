Catholic World News

Papal condolences following plane crash in Nepal

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, offered the Pope’s condolences to the president of Nepal following a plane crash that killed all 72 people aboard.

