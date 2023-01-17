Catholic World News

Analysis: Pope Francis centralizes authority with reform of Diocese of Rome

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently issued a motu proprio in which he reorganized the administration of the Rome diocese.



“With the reform, Pope Francis firmly took over the reins of the vicariate, or hierarchy, of the diocese,” writes Andrea Gagliarducci. “Everything is centralized, and everything must pass, at least formally, under the control of the pontiff.”

