New Zealand bishops publish response to Synod’s continental stage document

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The New Zealand bishops have published the New Zealand Discernment on the Document for Continental Stage—a 19-page synthesis of responses by 37 groups to Enlarge the Space of Your Tent, the Vatican’s 56-page working document for the continental stage of the synod on synodality.

