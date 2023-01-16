Catholic World News

Cardinals in 1986 recommended lifting restrictions on traditional liturgy

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A commission of cardinals established by Pope John Paul II recommended easing restrictions on the use of the traditional Latin Mass in 1986, citing many of the reasons that Pope Benedict XVI expressed in Summorum Pontificum.

