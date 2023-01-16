Catholic World News

Pope defines goals of missionary spirit

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 16 to members of the Confederation of the Confraternities of the dioceses of Italy, Pope Francis said that the missionary spirit involves three goals: “to walk in Christ’s footsteps; to walk together; and to walk proclaiming the Gospel.”

