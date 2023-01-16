Catholic World News

Pope contrasts health care with throwaway culture

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that while a consumer culture has no patience for human frailty, health care service “acts in the opposite direction,” in a January 16 address to Italian radiologists.



The Pope told the doctors and technicians: “ Dear friends, your profession stems from a choice of values. With your service, you contribute to ‘lifting up and rehabilitating’ your patients, remembering that first and foremost they are people.” Care for the whole person, he reminded them, entails recognizing their spiritual as well as physical needs.

