US religious-freedom commission chairman criticizes Vatican-China pact

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Nury Turkel, chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom is a Uyghur-American leader who was born in a Chinese Communist reeducation camp.



Turkel, who has praised papal interreligious visits, met for 45 minutes with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

