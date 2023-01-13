Catholic World News

Papal interreligious visits have advanced religious freedom, US commission chairman says

January 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Nury Turkel, chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom is a Uyghur-American leader who was born in a Chinese Communist reeducation camp.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!