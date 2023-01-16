Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader reports massive Russian missile barrage

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a January 15 message that Ukraine is recovering from a massive Russian missile barrage and that a missile intended for use against aircraft carriers was used to target civilians.



“Heavy fighting is again taking place on the front line,” he continued. “We want to say to all people of good will: Ukraine is standing! Ukraine is fighting! Ukraine is praying!”

